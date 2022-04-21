Potter on Trossard, 'little margins' and finishing strongly
Brighton boss Graham Potter has been speaking to the media before Sunday's Premier League game against Southampton.
Here are the key lines from his news conference:
Potter is expecting Leandro Trossard to be available again after what he described as a "24-hour sickness problem".
He added that, as it stands, they don't have any other fresh injury concerns in the squad but are "assessing other bumps and bruises".
Potter said it has been "little margins" in Albion's other home matches this season, adding: "The Norwich game was a dominant performance but we didn't get that final bit - that's what we need to work towards."
On the final games of the season, Potter said: "It's about finishing as strongly as we can. It would be really nice to pass 41 points."
He also praised the Brighton fans as they have "stuck with us" when results have gone against his side.