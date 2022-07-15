De Bruyne 'last man standing'
- Published
Skip twitter post
Last man standing or just getting older😂🤷♂️. Part of the furniture pic.twitter.com/aET7IazUez— Kevin De Bruyne (@KevinDeBruyne) July 15, 2022
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.
End of twitter post
Kevin de Bruyne has pointed back to the days of the Manchester City team with the likes of David Silva, Wilfried Bony and more.
The Belgian midfielder is most certainly the last man standing as he continues to shine for his second manager at the club.
Since his arrival in Manchester De Bruyne has scored 86 goals and assisted a further 121 in all competitions on his way to four Premier League titles and four club Player of the Year awards.