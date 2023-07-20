Fernandes named Man Utd captain

Manchester United have named Bruno Fernandes as their new club captain.

The announcement comes as Harry Maguire announced he had been stripped of the captaincy on Sunday after being given the armband by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in January 2020.

Fernandes has captained United in the past but will now do so on a permanent basis for Erik ten Hag's side.

Since arriving at Old Trafford in 2020, Fernandes has scored 64 goals and contributed 54 assists in 185 games for the club.