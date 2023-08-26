Analysis: Brighton 1-3 West Ham

Joe Rindl, BBC Sport

Brighton finished the game with 79% of possession but, despite scoring four goals in each of their last two matches, initially struggled to trouble West Ham keeper Alphonse Areola.

West Ham's opener, from Brighton's perspective, was sloppy.

Adam Webster's soft back pass was pounced upon by Michail Antonio who drove towards the goal before setting up James Ward-Prowse.

The midfielder's first effort was blocked by Billy Gilmour but spun back into his path for an easy tap-in.

It meant West Ham had their lead, and were able to sit back and hit the Seagulls on the break.

Brighton did wake up in the closing stages, although only after going 3-0 down, as Joel Veltman and Evan Ferguson both forced fine saves from Areola after Pascal Gross' late consolation goal.

And there was also a small penalty shout with the ball deemed to have accidentally struck West Ham's Vladimir Coufal's arm in the box with the Seagulls 3-1 down.

Referee Anthony Taylor waved play on. A few minutes later Brighton's unbeaten start came to an end.

Roberto De Zerbi's side face Newcastle at home in their next fixture in seven days time.