Motherwell host Aberdeen at Fir Park on Saturday with both managers looking to arrest some concerning statistics.

Steven Hammell's side have won just twice at home this season and are on a run of one win in seven games.

Jim Goodwin's Aberdeen, meanwhile, have recovered well from the 4-0 defeat by Dundee United with two victories, but have won just two of their last 23 league away games.

Can either rewrite the narrative?

