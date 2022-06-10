Southampton announce retained list

Southampton have announced their retained list for next season.

Long-serving goalkeeper Fraser Forster has already announced his switch to Tottenham, while Harry Lewis will also leave the club.

Willy Caballero, who arrived at St Mary's on a short-term deal in December, is considering terms for an extension, while Shane Long is also still involved in talks over a new contract.

The club report Alex McCarthy and Jack Stephens both agreed new terms over the course of the season.

Elsewhere, Southampton have confirmed the appointment of Ruben Selles as first-team lead coach, subject to work visa clearance.

The 38-year-old was most recently employed as assistant manager at Copenhagen, who he helped the Danish club win their first league title in three years.