United are without midfielder Tyler Adams (hamstring). Gracia said: "Tyler is injured and in this moment with a specialist. We'll see how long he's out of the game. We know he's a key player for us."

Gracia added: "We have other players ready for the next game. Tyler is different to others. There is nobody like Tyler. Different skillsets. We have other players ready, they are useful too. Others waiting for chances and maybe this is their moment."

Liam Cooper, who has been called up to the Scotland squad, is available having been out with an injury. Gracia paid tribute to the captain's qualities both on and off the pitch.

He said he will consult with the medical team on whether Patrick Bamford and Rodrigo are capable of playing a full 90 minutes yet. He's still not sure on the timescale for the return of long-term injury victims Stuart Dallas and Adam Forshaw.

On the tight fight to stay up, he said: "I'm sure we will be fighting until the end and when I came here three weeks ago I knew the clear objective was to stay in the league."

Wolves boss Julen Lopetegui is a coach he has met before, when Gracia was at Valencia and Lopetegui was at Seville. What will his Wolves team be like to face? "In my opinion they are playing well," said Gracia. "I expect a really demanding game. At the same time, I expect a good result for us as well. We go with a good mentality... we play against a team which changes their line-ups many times and has many shapes."