Wolves 1-4 Brighton: Key stats

Brighton have won their opening two matches in a top-flight season for only the second time, previously doing so in the 2021-22 campaign.

Wolves conceded four goals in their first home league match of a season for the first time since the 2003-04 campaign, when they lost 4-0 to Charlton Athletic in the Premier League.

Albion’s Kaoru Mitoma ended a run of 13 Premier League appearances without a goal, with his goal today his second in the Premier League against Wolves.

The Seagulls have scored in their last 15 away Premier League matches, their best league run since scoring in 16 in a row in League One between August 2009 and February 2010. It’s also the longest current run of any Premier League side and more than twice as long as anyone else (Spurs, 7 games).