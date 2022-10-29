Aston Villa first team coach Aaron Danks to BBC Sport: "The league is ruthless and can punish you when you are not having good moments. The penalty was right decision. We knew they would have a spell of momentum and they were ruthless. The scoreline looks big and it hurts, but that is what the league can do.

"Newcastle were intelligent in the way they positioned their players. There were little tactical moments that hurt us. You have to find ways of staying in games in those moments. Unfortunately the game went away from us."

On the injury to keeper Emiliano Martínez: "I haven't had a chance to catch up with the doctor yet. Emi is up, he is talking and is showered and changed."

On Unai Emery taking charge on 1 November: "It's a reset moment for us all. It's his chance to put his mark on this team."

On his own future: "I'm not too sure."