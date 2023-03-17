Sutton's prediction: 2-0

Chelsea seem to be finding a bit of form, at last. Wouldn't it be something if they won the Champions League under Graham Potter, after such a difficult start for him at Stamford Bridge?

First things first, though, they should take three points on Saturday.

Everton are another team who are decent at home but dreadful away. They have a really tough run-in, by the way, so their form on the road will have to improve at some point if they are going to stay out of the bottom three.

Chris Ostler's prediction: 2-0

Everton will give everything, but I can't see them stopping Chelsea.

