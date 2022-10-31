W﻿e asked for your reaction after Saturday's game at Selhurst Park.

H﻿ere are some of your comments:

Crystal Palace fans

Hayden: Brilliant in the first half - Southampton couldn't get near us. But as soon as Maitland-Niles came on he made a difference. Palace were all over the place and very lucky to escape with three points.

Richard: We only seem to play really well for one half of a game and, once again, needed to be more clinical in taking our chances. Saturday was probably Luka Milivojevic's best game for us in ages - though I'm not sure why he's chosen ahead of Jairo Riedewald and Will Hughes. Anyway, happy to get three points.

Daniel: Patrick Vieira made the wrong substitutions in the second half. Jeffrey Schlupp should never have played, so should have been taken off for Jordan Ayew. And Edouard's yellow meant he should have been taken off for our only other striker Mateta. Bringing Hughes and Jairo on was not bad, but Luka should have been swapped and Eze left on.

Southampton fans

Bob: Very poor in first half - too much backwards passing and passing to opponents. Then glaring missed scoring opportunities in second half. Adams has got to put them away. Mainland-Nile’s should have started before Diallo.

Darren: Been saying it for ages now... Ralph needs to go! He's not consistent. We need quality, proven players, not youth, and players who can score goals. We need a decent manager like Pochettino or Tuchel. Southampton's board need to pull its finger out before it's too late.

Connor: Ralph’s substitutions need serious questioning. Making those substitutes 10 minutes earlier would’ve made much more difference and perhaps clawed back a point from the overall poor performance (first half more so). The late substitutes is a consistent issue which leads to us winning so few games.