E﻿verton v Man Utd: Head-to-head record

Everton v Man Utd - 60 Premier League games. Everton 10 wins, 59 goals and 10 clean sheets. Man Utd, 37 wins, 109 goals and 24 clean sheets

  • Following a 1-0 win over Manchester United in April, Everton are looking to win consecutive Premier League games against the Red Devils for the first time since winning both games in the 2013-14 season.

  • Manchester United have won just one of their past seven Premier League matches against Everton (D4 L2), a 3-1 away win in November 2020. They had won five of their seven against the Toffees before this.

  • Everton have won their past two Premier League games, having won just one of their previous 10. They last won three in a row in March 2021 under Carlo Ancelotti.

  • Manchester United have lost eight of their past 10 Premier League away games (W2), keeping a clean sheet in both victories. However, the Red Devils scored as many goals in their 6-3 defeat against Manchester City last time out as they had in their previous eight away league games combined.