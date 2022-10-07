Following a 1-0 win over Manchester United in April, Everton are looking to win consecutive Premier League games against the Red Devils for the first time since winning both games in the 2013-14 season.

Manchester United have won just one of their past seven Premier League matches against Everton (D4 L2), a 3-1 away win in November 2020. They had won five of their seven against the Toffees before this.

Everton have won their past two Premier League games, having won just one of their previous 10. They last won three in a row in March 2021 under Carlo Ancelotti.