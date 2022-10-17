Conte on Richarlison, 3-4-3 and Eriksen
Antonio Conte has been speaking to the media before Tottenham’s trip to Manchester United on Wednesday.
Here are the key lines from his news conference:
Richarlison will not miss the World Cup because of injury: "No, absolutely not. I can confirm this."
On the return of injured players: “For sure, Richarlison isn’t available [for this game]. Tomorrow, we have another training session and we’ll see. We are going day by day with Deki [Kulusevski] but there are situations where you have to go slowly and not accelerate the process."
Conte said he has players who can fit in to his 3-4-3 system if both Kulusevski and Richarlison miss out: "Lucas [Moura] can be a possibility. [Bryan] Gil can be a possibility. And I have Ivan Perisic who can play like a striker."
The Italian "really pleased" for full-back Matt Doherty: "After his serious injury, he didn't feel the same confidence as in the past and, in my opinion, he needed more time to be fit. Now, he came back and I'm really pleased for him. He played well against Brighton and even better against Everton."
Christian Eriksen is a player "everyone wanted" in their team before he signed for Manchester United: "He is a player I enjoyed working with and I would like to have him in my squad again, but he made a big choice to sign for United. I wish him the best for his family."