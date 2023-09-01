We asked for your dream signings as the transfer window closes today, here's what some of you said:

Andrew: Absolutely no doubt, subject to the injuries, that a solid striker is needed, either as a purchase or on loan. If the manager persists with overlapping full backs, he has to get another player that has pace to burn.

James: We need a striker to help Theo Bair, it would be great to get somebody that could score 15 or more goals.

Colin: My dream signing is Lionel Messi, because he wants to come to Motherwell, in Scotland and leave behind the wages and David Beckham. It’s a no brainer for Messi to have second thoughts, leave it up to him, we as fans can always dream.