Analysis: Crystal Palace 1-1 Brentford

Matthew Howarth, BBC Sport

For the second time in the space of four days, Crystal Palace were left to reflect on what might have been after letting a 1-0 lead slip through their grasp at home to Brentford.

Talismanic forward Wilfried Zaha has scored in all four of Crystal Palace’s home league wins so far in 2022, and after the Ivorian had smashed the Eagles in front in spectacular style they looked on course to make it five home victories this calendar year.

Zaha, who missed the 4-2 defeat to Manchester City through injury, sent an unstoppable effort into the far corner 14 minutes into the second half – when Brentford had yet to register a shot on target.

However, a lapse in concentration resulted in the unmarked Yoane Wissa salvaging a point for the Bees with a powerful header.

The late equaliser left Zaha “lost for words” and Vieira, who took charge of Palace for the 50th time on Tuesday, pondering how his team have collected only one point from their last two matches.