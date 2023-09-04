This was undoubtedly the biggest week in Michael Beale's Rangers career, and it's safe to say it didn't go the way he would have hoped.

With defeats to PSV and Celtic, former Ibrox winger Neil McCann has called it a "sobering week", rounded off by "a sore one" on Sunday.

"[There was] a lot of angry fans; it's been a sobering week for Rangers," he said on Sportscene.

"Unfortunately - or fortunately, depending on how you want to look at it - they've got an international break coming up, so there is a lot of time to stew over what's happened this week."

"That was a sore one," he added of the narrow defeat to Celtic.

"I sort of agree with Michael [Beale] that they probably deserved something from the game, but in another way I don't, because if you don't show quality in front of goal in these games, then you don't deserve anything."