M﻿ike Minay, BBC Radio Manchester

I could analyse what turned out to be a fairly trouble-free, routine win for Manchester City at Wolves for this 'From the press box'.

But I want to talk about a debate I've seen on social media: the falsity that Premier League leaders Arsenal are not the best team so far.

W﻿ell, who is then?

I﻿f you're judging the Gunners by the fact they have lost their only 'difficult' game so far - against Manchester United - then you have to judge second-placed Manchester City by similar rules.

The Blues have played seven games and all seven opponents - with the exception of 10th-placed Newcastle United - are in the bottom half of the table.

S﻿o, how about Tottenham? Fine, they have done well to draw at Chelsea and beat sixth-placed Fulham at home - but they dropped points against West Ham, who are in the bottom three.

B﻿righton, Manchester United, Fulham Are we going to throw their starts into the mix as well?

City looked fine against Wolves, they came back strongly against Crystal Palace and picked off Nottingham Forest - but you can't forget the draws at Aston Villa and Newcastle.

There's no judgement on the title race from me until October - when City face Manchester United, Liverpool and Brighton, among others, in the Premier League, as well as three Champions League games.