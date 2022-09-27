D﻿avid Michael, My Old Man Said, external

Aston Villa’s recent penchant for bringing in players from Brazil, Argentina and France, could have potentially given them a smorgasbord of international talent representing the club at the upcoming World Cup. It’s only taken two months of this season to put pay to that though.

Injury has struck down Villa’s French duo - Boubacar Kamara now cruelly out having just broken into his national squad, and Lucas Digne’s chances touch and go.

Villa’s Brazilian trio - Philippe Coutinho, Diego Carlos and Douglas Luiz - look doubtful. Carlos is injured long-term, while Coutinho and Luiz have fallen from grace because of indifferent club form - which mirrors the fate of Ollie Watkins and Tyrone Mings for England.

With Emi Buendia currently relegated to the role of impact sub for Villa, Emiliano Martinez will be Villa’s only Argentina representative. He’ll be a starter in Qatar, but who will join him?

Leander Dendoncker will make the Belgium squad, but like Poland duo Matty Cash and loanee Jan Bednarek, they’ll all need regular games for Villa in the coming weeks to be starters for their respective countries.

It’s slim pickings compared with earlier expectations and certainly a reality check in how Villa’s season has gone so far.