Cristian Stellini says Tottenham still back themselves to finish in the top four and insists losing to Newcastle United wouldn't mean the best they could hope for next season was Europa League football.

The Magpies occupy the final Champions League qualification spot going into Sunday's meeting at St James Park, with fifth-placed Spurs three points behind having played a a game more.

And Stellini is adamant Tottenham won't give up until it's something that's mathematically impossible.

"The maths gives us the belief," he said. "Until that moment, we continue to believe, to push and to play to reach this type of target.

"The players are continuing to fight to reach the target. It is very important that we believe again, that we believe every day during training and in the match.

"We had one week to recharge after the last game. We had a good week and we are well prepared to play this type of game.

"It will be tough - it’s never easy in the Premier League - and this is one of the worst stadiums to play for the atmosphere power.

"But we have a good squad and I believe in the players, in the team and in the club."