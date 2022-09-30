R﻿angers midfielder Ryan Jack has urged his team-mates to deliver consistency as they prepare for their first trip of the season to Tynecastle.

J﻿ack scored in Rangers' last meeting with Hearts, May's Scottish Cup final.

"It is three points at stake for us," said Jack. "We try and focus on every individual game.

"We know if we go on a consistent run and put a run of performances together, it will take us to where we want to be. Tomorrow is just another step to do that.

"It is always a tough game at Tynecastle. They are a good side and will be right up for it so we will need to match that and on the flip side, show our ability and if we do that I am sure we will have a good afternoon."