Ten Hag on Diallo, Martial and striker search
- Published
Simon Stone, BBC Sport in San Diego
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag spoke to the media in San Diego overnight before his side's matches against Wrexham and Real Madrid this week.
Here are the main lines from his news conference:
Although Amad Diallo left the MetLife Stadium in a golf buggy after injuring himself in Saturday's victory over Arsenal, Ten Hag played the problem down: "He's not too bad. Today he was running again. He wasn't involved in the group, but tomorrow we hope he can join in training."
He says Anthony Martial could still have a role to play if he stays fit: "When you have a player in your squad you have to expect he is available and players have to take responsibility. He is a brilliant football player so he will help us score goals. With other areas, like pressing and combinations, he's also a great player. We hope he's fit and he stays fit."
On the search for a striker: "In an ideal situation, he was already here. We do everything in our power to get it done."
On preparations to play Wrexham on Tuesday and Real Madrid on Wednesday: "We planned this for months, so we know what it has to look like. One team will stay behind, I will stay as well, and we will bring in Darren Fletcher, an analyst and the kit men will stay behind. [Under-21 coach] Travis [Binnion] will lead the team. I will help and support him."