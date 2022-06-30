Forrest fires double in win over Europa

Summer signing Alan Forrest scored twice as Heart of Midlothian rounded off their pre-season training camp with a 4-0 win over Europa.

Gary Mackay-Steven slotted the opener for Robbie Neilson's side after they capitalised on a loose pass in midfield from the Gibraltar National League runners-up.

Fellow winger Forrest, who has switched from Scottish Premiership rivals Livingston, fired two clinical finishes after the break, with forward Euan Henderson capitalising on a defensive error in between.

Neilson told Hearts TV that Forrest did "exactly what we're looking for him to do" - to be direct and get shots on goal - and the manager was also pleased to come through "a great camp" with no injuries.

Hearts next face East Fife in a friendly on Tuesday.