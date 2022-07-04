The Aston Villa first team have returned to Bodymoor Heath to begin preparations for the new Premier League season.

Saturday, 9 July - Walsall v Aston Villa, Bescot Stadium - 13:00 BST

Sunday, 17 July - Aston Villa v Leeds, Brisbane - 05:35 BST

Wednesday, 20 July - Brisbane Roar v Aston Villa, Brisbane - 10:45 BST

Saturday, 23 July - Aston Villa v Manchester United, Perth - 10:45 BST

Saturday, 30 July - Rennes v Aston Villa, Rennes - 17:00 BST

