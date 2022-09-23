Juranovic cements his Croatia status

C﻿eltic full-back Josip Juranovic continued his run as a Nations League ever-present as Croatia moved top of Group A1 with a 2-1 victory over Denmark on Thursday night.

J﻿uranovic has played every minute of the Croats' five matches and helped them see out a third straight win to go a point clear of the Danes with a trip to Austria to come.

Goals from Borna Sosa and Lovro Majer either side of a sensational Christian Eriksen earned victory for the hosts in Zagreb.

J﻿uranovic, 27, looks to have the right-back slot nailed down for the World Cup this winter where Croatia - runners-up four years ago - face Tunisia, defending champions France, and Australia.