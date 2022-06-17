BBC Scotland's Nick McPheat

Proving to Hibernian they made a mistake won't be high on Jack Ross' priorities when his inevitable move to Dundee United is confirmed.

But there may just be a burning desire deep down to show Hibs owner Ron Gordon he made a serious error of judgement to sack him after a run of two wins in 10 games at the start of last term.

Many believe that's the case already, with the Leith side's eventual eighth-placed finish strengthening Ross' case. After all, the ex-St Mirren boss guided the Easter Road club to third and the Scottish Cup final the season prior.

Gordon admitted the decision was perhaps made too hastily - will he now be watching events at Tannadice with envy?

United look a settled top-flight side once again after securing fourth spot and European football, and the decision to act fast on the appointment of Ross could prove to be a shrewd one.

At Easter Road, there is an element of the unknown about fellow ex-Sunderland manager Lee Johnson, who will experience his first taste of Scottish football from the dugout next month.

The Edinburgh side's September trip to Tannadice could be a tasty one.