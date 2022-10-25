Matt Cooper, Talking Wolves, external

Wolves suffered another embarrassing defeat at home to Leicester City but fans turned their attention towards technical director Scott Sellars to vent their frustrations.

"Scott Sellars get out of our club," rang around Molineux as Leicester scored their third. But while Sellars is getting the brunt of frustrations from fans - and although he shouldn’t be immune to criticism - I feel the problems stem from the top.

Having spoken to former Wolves defender Romain Saiss on the Talking Wolves podcast he explained president Jeff Shi is making all the decisions.

The club’s name has been dragged through the mud during the embarrassing pursuit of a first team coach and the decision not to replace Bruno Lage or his coaching staff looks like it will cost Wolves their Premier League status.

Wolves are now the laughing stock of the Premier League and it’s absolutely gut wrenching. Changes need to be made - from top to bottom.