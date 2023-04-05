James Tarkowski says there is "togetherness and desire" in the Everton team but admits he is aware of the difficult position they are in.

The Toffees have won one of their last five games and are only above the relegation zone on goal difference.

But a draw with Tottenham on Monday - where they spent a long spell with 10 men - has at least meant they have only lost one of those five fixtures.

"You’d have to be living in a box [to not pay attention to the league table]," Tarkowski told the Everton club website.

"But I don’t put too much focus on it. I try to focus more on the way we perform and the points we are going to pick up. If we do our job, then there’s no need to worry about anyone else.

"We put in a good performance on Monday and got a point from it. We always want to win games, but in that one, we will take a point after being down to 10 men for a while.

"There’s desire, hard work, commitment and togetherness in the team. They are important factors and that’s something the manager has put a massive emphasis on recently. It was on show during Monday night’s game."