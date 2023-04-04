'Brentford's story is incredible - I can't see it stopping'

Brentford have an incredible opportunity to close the gap on Manchester United to just four points if they manage to do the double over Erik ten Hag's side on Wednesday, says BBC Radio London's Phil Parry.

The Bees were moments away from beating another rival in the race for European qualification when they drew 3-3 at Brighton on Saturday but could take a huge step forward with a win at Old Trafford.

"Only the top three have lost fewer games than Brentford - it's an incredible story," Parry said on BBC Radio London's The Far Post podcast. "They must be pinching themselves.

"They have obviously seen off Fulham now and they just don't lose! Obviously they have drawn too many games but if they beat United, that will make things quite interesting."

Brighton have received plenty of plaudits themselves this season, but the Bees were in front three times at Amex Stadium, leaving Frank a frustrated figure.

"Frank said they were awful by Brentford's standards and they gifted Brighton two goals," he said. "There are bigger tales to be told on Wednesday but I just can't see their story stopping."

Listen to more on Brentford from 44'40 on BBC Sounds