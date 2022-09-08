P﻿hil McNulty, chief football writer at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Tottenhamwere nowhere near their fluent best but there will be real satisfaction for manager Antonio Conte that they were still able to get the job done against Marseille in their opening Champions League group game.

And the pleasure will have been even greater for Conte and Spurs that it was Richarlison, their £60m summer signing from Everton, who was the match-winner.

The Brazilian’s two towering headers finally dismantled Marseille’s steely resistance and demonstrated that Conte has added another powerful weapon to his attacking armoury.

Conte already has the threat of Harry Kane, Son Heung-min and Dejan Kulusevski at his disposal, but the fact Richarlison emerged as the major point of difference will give Spurs huge confidence as they try to mount a serious challenge for trophies under the demanding Italian.

He has a dilemma as to how he will utilise those attacking resources, but this is exactly the sort of conundrum Conte wants in his relentless pursuit of success.