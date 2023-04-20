Chelsea have decided against pursuing ex-Spain boss Luis Enrique to become their new manager and will instead turn their attention to former Paris St-Germain boss Mauricio Pochettino. (Telegraph - subscription required), external

However former Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann impressed during initial talks with Chelsea about the role and is seen as the likeliest candidate. (Guardian), external

Some of Chelsea's players will see their wages reduced by at least 30% with the club set to miss out on the Champions League next season. (Mail), external

Tottenham are interested in a move for 20-year-old centre-back Levi Colwill, who has impressed on loan at Brighton this season. (Sun), external

The Blues could offload either, or both, Edouard Mendy and Kepa Arrizabalaga in order to sign Borussia Dortmund and Switzerland goalkeeper Gregor Kobel, 25. (Bild - in German), external

