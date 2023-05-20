Livingston 2-1 Dundee United: What did they say

Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin told BBC Scotland: "I'm disappointed to lose the game. I sound like a broken record but I can't legislate for the goals we've conceded again here today.

"We've given ourselves a mountain to climb, similar to last weekend. Today is just poor decision making and giving Livingston a goal head start.

"We spoke about it all week, showed them footage of what Livingston do. We know what they do. I'd have preferred the goalkeeper to stay and Loick to deal with it.

"The reaction was good. We controlled the game after that and scored a good goal of our own. The second goal is a catalogue of errors. A poor clearance, there's no cover on the centre-half.

"We can't keep having to score two or three goals to take something from the game. It's just not feasible.

"Honestly, four of the goals we've conceded lately are really, really poor. We just need to get back to basics."