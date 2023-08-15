Sammy James, Fulhamish, external

What a massive win that was for us on Saturday. Yes, we rode our luck, and Everton should have been out of sight by half-time, but we were rewarded for our patience and determination to stay in the game.

Much of the focus was on Everton's wastefulness, but Fulham need credit for getting three points given the circumstances. Our squad was hugely disrupted, with no Joao Palhinha and then Tim Ream, Tom Cairney, Andreas Pereira and Aleksandar Mitrovic only just back in training.

Our next three league matches are Brentford at home, before trips to Arsenal and Manchester City. If we didn't pick up three points on Saturday then there would have been so much pressure on this weekend's derby.

Of course, Saturday's game is still huge. Fulham v Brentford may not be seen as one of the Premier League's standout derbies, but it's always a feisty and entertaining occasion.

With three points already in the bag, hopefully the players can play without fear and get the bragging rights we all want.

