'My focus is solely on St Mirren' - Robinson cools Luton link

Stephen Robinson says it is a “compliment” he is being linked with the Luton Town managerial vacancy, but insists his sole focus is on St Mirren.

The Northern Irishman is reportedly under consideration, external by the English Championship club following Nathan Jones’ departure to Southampton.

Robinson, also recently been linked with the vacant Northern Ireland job, spent six years as a player with Luton and helped them gain promotion to the Championship in 2005.

"I am used to it now,” he said. "I am focused on a very hard job here. We are trying to over-achieve against the odds and my concentration is solely on that.

"I've still got friends there [Luton] and still speak to a lot of people from there. As a player it is a great football club, but there is not a correlation between management and a player.

"It is credit to the players, if you are getting linked with jobs you are doing something right.

"So we will take it as a compliment but we'll solely focus on the job in front of us."