Postecoglou on VAR controversy and World Cup
- Published
Lewis Irons, BBC Sport Scotland
Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou has been speaking to the media before Saturday's game against Ross County.
Here are the key points from the press conference:
On the controversy over Jota’s disallowed goal against Motherwell, Postecoglou says: “Let’s not make VAR the star of the show. Unfortunately at the moment it is and it doesn’t help anyone."
He queried why there’s teething issues around technology that’s been in football for at least four years.
There is “no issue” to discuss around Celtic not releasing players for next week's international friendlies as it's not an official Fifa window.
Everyone at Celtic is proud of Cameron Carter-Vickers having been called up by the USA for the World Cup.
On the World Cup in general, Postecoglou is tipping Brazil to win but says if ever any nation has a chance to cause an upset it's this time.
Callum McGregor and James McCarthy remain Celtic's only injury absentees for the visit of County.