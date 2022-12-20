Allan Saint-Maximin's role in the Newcastle team will continue to divide people, according to former Magpies defender John Anderson.

Speaking on BBC Radio Newcastle's Total Sport Newcastle United podcast, Anderson said the France forward's talent is undeniable, but he faces a battle to get into Eddie Howe's first-choice XI.

"We all know the quality he has got," said Anderson. "He can dig you out of holes and you saw it against Manchester City and then against Wolves when he was having a very quiet game.

"But to become a key player again, he has to get back into the team first. They have coped really well while he has been injured and the structure is there for all to see.

"It's an interesting one and one that will divide people I am sure."

BBC Radio Newcastle commentator Matthew Raisbeck agreed, saying other players had stepped up during Saint-Maximin's injury.

"They are about more than just Saint-Maximin these days," said Raisbeck. "They are getting goals from other sources, notably from Miguel Almiron, Callum Wilson and Bruno Guimaraes.

"But then I think it's really exciting for Newcastle to be going into the second half of the season with him and Alexander Isak both back from injury."

