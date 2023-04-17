Aston Villa have won each of their last five Premier League games, the first time they’ve done so in the top-flight since April 1998 under John Gregory.

Aston Villa have now reached 50 points in what was their 31st game of the Premier League campaign (W15 D5 L11), it’s the earliest they’ve reached this total in a top-flight campaign since 2009-10 (29 games), finishing that season in sixth position.

Ollie Watkins registered his 50th, 51st and 52nd Premier League goal involvements for Aston Villa today (39 goals, 13 assists) on what was his 102nd appearance. Indeed, only Christian Benteke has reached this milestone in fewer games for the Villans (88).