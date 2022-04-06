'Let's keep going'
Mood with this win. 😅💪🏾— Fabinho (@_fabinhotavares) April 5, 2022
Great way to get the quarterfinals started, but the job is not done yet.
Let's keep going, Reds! 🙏🏽🔴 pic.twitter.com/SyHmYjfZSv
Half of the way 💫🔴🙌🏻 #XSpeedflow pic.twitter.com/xKVax5Lw3Z— Luis Fernando Díaz (@LuisFDiaz19) April 5, 2022
A good result to take back to Anfield. The focus now turns to Sunday.. pic.twitter.com/RcyhG9AuAv— Virgil van Dijk (@VirgilvDijk) April 5, 2022
