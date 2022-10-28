S﻿imon Stone, BBC Sport at Old Trafford

The problem with gauging any negative reaction to Cristiano Ronaldo comes from the knowledge that when fans bellow his famous "Siuu" celebration, it sounds very much like booing.

There was certainly a noise that wasn't supportive cheering when the forward's name was read out just before kick-off and the best that could be said was that the reaction was mixed.

The truth is, at 37, Ronaldo has struggled to make an impact this season.

His best first-half opportunity came when Bruno Fernandes steered a header to him inside the six-yard box. Normally, the stabbed finish would have found the bottom corner. This time it went straight to the goalkeeper.

There was an audible gasp of expectation at the start of the second half, when Ronaldo stepped to his left as he has done so often in his career to make space for a shot from the edge of the area.

The entire stadium waited for the net to bulge. Instead the shot flew wide, to Ronaldo's total disbelief. Shortly afterwards he did find the net with a volley, which was correctly ruled out for offside. Within seconds a supportive "viva Ronaldo" chant rolled round the ground.

It marked a turning point from the crowd. Ronaldo's goal brought jubilation, even though the game was won. And the noise that came from the tunnel area as he made his way to the dressing room at the final whistle was very much a positive one.