This man knows a thing or two about scoring goals...

Former Rangers striker Kris Boyd has been weighing in on the differences between the his former club and their biggest rivals ahead of the Old Firm derby on Saturday.

No prizes for guessing who, or what, he said...

“It's the main striker,” Boyd told Sky Sports Scotland., external

“Celtic have got one who’s a threat. I’ve spoken about Rangers with that lack of movement at the top end, so Celtic can squeeze the game right up because they trust their two centre-backs to deal with whoever’s playing at that nine for Rangers.

“Whereas for Connor Goldson and Ben Davies, it doesn’t matter if you’re doing really well against Kyogo – if you switch off for a second, he’s away.

“His pace terrifies defenders, his movement terrifies them, and they’ve got so many runners who will go beyond as well. They don’t want to get too close because if he spins, he’s in and if you drop off, he’ll be able to turn – he can see a pass as well, he’s a clever footballer."

So, how do Rangers go about keeping the Japanese forward quiet at Celtic Park?

“It’s crucial that Rangers stick together and don’t start getting dragged all over the place, because Celtic will exploit the gaps that are left," he added.

“Both teams have got fantastic players, but there’s a reason why strikers are the most important player on the pitch, and the difference for me has been the goals that Kyogo has been able to score.

“Alfredo Morelos has done it before and there’s no doubt that, if he gets himself into the shape he was in before, he can still have a threat in this game.”