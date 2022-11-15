'Hope is slipping as injuries mount' - Well's season so far assessed

Jenna Thomson, Motherwell fan

The season so far has been very inconsistent for Motherwell. It started with Graham Alexander leading the Steelmen into Europe and immediately crashing out.

Then came a change in management, the signing of a Motherwell hero and now we’re potentially facing a relegation battle.

When Steven Hammell first took the reins, things were good. We were getting results and brought in some impressive signings. However, the hope and admiration is starting to slip as the injuries mount up.

I don’t think Hammell is in any danger of losing his job, but there are still teething issues that need ironed out. Having taken just four points from the last 21 on offer is not the ideal way to be going into the World Cup break.

Top player: Despite the poor results, a positive is the return of Stuart McKinstry on loan. Motherwell were in desperate need of a pacy, attacking wide player and McKinstry has fulfilled that role beautifully. He lives and breathes the club and it’s evident in his performances.

Most disappointing player: I’m shocked and disappointed by the fall from grace of Stephen O’Donnell. He went from club captain Scotland full-back to playing for Motherwell’s reserves.

Manager rating: 6.5/10. Hammell took over a struggling side that was disengaged and lacked motivation, and he has completely changed the way we play.

We’re now exciting to watch, young players are starting to make it into the first team, and the squad is putting in more effort. However, results must improve.

Predicted league finish: If we can fix our errors and use the break to heal our injured players and bring in new recruits in January, I can see us finishing between sixth and eighth.