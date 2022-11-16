Has Ronaldo ruined his Man Utd legacy?

B﻿ill Rice, BBC Radio Manchester

O﻿n this week's Devils Advocate podcast, Man Utd fans Gaz, Joe and Michala wanted to talk about Alejandro Garnacho's stoppage-time winner for Manchester United at Fulham.

I﻿nstead they ended up discussing if Cristiano Ronaldo's complaints against the club are fair, and if he has ruined his standing in the view of the supporters.

Y﻿ou can listen to the latest episode and subscribe to The Devils' Advocate from BBC Radio Manchester right now on BBC Sounds.