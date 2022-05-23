'We will be back'
- Published
Skip twitter post
This season is over. One final message to thank everyone for the support, the United fans are like no other in football. You’ve stuck with us all the way through some very very tough moments. Our focus is already on the new season, we are United and we will be back. pic.twitter.com/AwzGs8voeE— David de Gea (@D_DeGea) May 22, 2022
End of twitter post
Skip twitter post 2
Disappointing end to a season full of lows , we are so hurt with how this season as gone. The squad take full responsibility and we know that what we have shown is nowhere near good enough for this club. pic.twitter.com/Q8ZFBkfJ5K— Harry Maguire (@HarryMaguire93) May 22, 2022
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.
End of twitter post 2