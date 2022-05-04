We have been asking Norwich fans for your views on the season after relegation was confirmed at Aston Villa.

Here is a snapshot of what you said:

Nick: Sold our main playmaker in pre-season and failed to replace Oliver Skipp from the season we went up. Players we signed play in a position we don’t use or haven’t been good enough for the Prem. Billy Gilmour was a good signing, but not the sort of player we needed. Would have been a good addition in the right squad. We haven’t gone about it in the right way again.

Ian: We have a good Championship side, but they purchased players who were no better than the squad we already had. The hierarchy (Stuart Webber and his team) should be ashamed at what they have done.

Rob: So many mistakes in defence and a blunt attack. Yes, relegation was inevitable. Pre-season, by Norwich standards, we did spend quite a bit, but it was poorly spent and the loan players simply didn't deliver.

Jon: Football fans occasionally need a reality check. Trophies worldwide are monopolised by the few and always will be. In the meantime, it's our good fortune to follow a club that has experienced more success than the majority of clubs in the leagues below the Premier League. Look at the current plight of the likes of Leeds and Everton. On The Ball City.