A﻿ndrew Petrie, BBC Sport Scotland

From the side that showed so much heart in the loss to Celtic, they almost completely dissipated in the second-half.

Although they were perhaps unlucky to go in behind at the break, one could also argue they were wasteful. Jason's Brown's effort was speculative, but Stevie May should have done better with his two chances.

C﻿onnor McLennan, too, squandered a wonderful chance at the death to connect to a back-post cross but missed the ball altogether.

M﻿issing chances is one thing, but missing spirit is another. A worrying outing for Callum Davidson's side.