We've been asking you for your end-of-season predictions after Chris from Leicester Till I Die, external (below - 23 March, 17:32) and Sam from LeicesterFanTV, external (24 March, 17:02) gave theirs.

Here is a sample of your views:

Iain: As a Leicester fan in the north-east of England, can I totally endorse Chris’ comments on our season? We have not had our first-choice back four at all this season, and losing Fofana so early was a massive blow to us. Let’s not forget we have won the Premier League and FA Cup in the past six years! Not a bad return for a small team from the East Midlands.

Carl: I am worried why we have had so many players injured during the past two seasons. Is it our training methods? Is it our recruitment? It needs to be rectified, and quick. Older players need to be moved on. I predict a good run of wins and a Europa Conference League final to end the season. We need to buy quality players in all positions before next season.

Xavier: I think aiming for seventh in the Premier League so we get Conference League next year is a good fallback if we don’t win it this season (which will be hard). Next game v Manchester United, we need to be super aggressive because they have been as woeful defensively - as we have.

