BBC Scotland's Brian McLauchlin

The sacking of Neilson may come as a surprise to many outsiders, but to many Hearts fans it was an inevitable outcome after a quite horrendous run.

To lose five games on the bounce at this stage of the season with a lucrative European spot up for grabs, has tipped the board into making this reluctant decision, but for many fans this was the only call to make.

The financial rewards of finishing third are huge, with the Tynecastle club earning around £5m this season for their exploits in the Europa League qualifiers and Conference League, with sellout crowds against FC Zurich, Basaksehir, Fiorentina and Riga.

And many will say this should have been guaranteed again for next season with third place looking home and hosed just a few weeks ago.

There is no doubt Neilson has been blighted this season by injuries to key players at crucial times. Craig Halkett, Beni Beningme, Liam Boyce, Craig Gordon, Kye Rowles, Stephen Kingsley and Peter Haring have all been missing for lengthy spells. All of these players, it could be argued, would be starters.

And this places more of a focus on the recruitment, which is where possibly the biggest mistakes have been made.

The loan signings in January of James Hill and Garang Kuol have simply not worked. Indeed Kuol has started just one game since arriving from Newcastle.

Add to this the signings of Orestis Kiomortzoglu and Yutara Oda - two players the club paid substantial fees for but have yet to make any positive impact.

This summer will be a critical time for everyone involved at Hearts. The budget should have been more than enough to ensure at least third place was achieved.

It may well still be, but whoever takes over will be left in no doubt what the minimum requirements is.