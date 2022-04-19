Harry Tizard, The Saints Score, external

Jan Bednarek's first goal of the season against Leicester caused light-hearted concern among the Southampton fanbase, with the Saints never previously winning when he found the back of the net.

As small as the sample size may be - with the Poland centre-back having only scored three goals in four seasons up until that point - the similarity in which the games panned out were borderline infuriating, yet humorous in equal measure.

When he scored against Chelsea, Wolves and Manchester United, the Saints surrendered a two-goal lead in each game, going on to lose 3-2 at home.

Admittedly, the pattern of scoring was slightly different against Brendan Rodgers' side, with Southampton only ever holding a one-goal advantage on their way to a 2-2 draw. Yet another loss of the same scoreline was dangerously close.

After breaking the Bednarek ‘curse’, his following three goals have all come in victories. Scoring first in an emphatic win over Brentford - as well as deciders against West Ham and Arsenal - his antics in the opposition box have proven to be pivotal.

Only outscored by Armando Broja, James Ward-Prowse, Mohamed Elyounoussi and Che Adams, the defender has not only bettered Jannik Vestergaard’s goalscoring total from last term, but has also helped Saints earn five extra points.

At 26 years old, there are still questions surrounding his ability to perform at a consistent level defensively, but no longer around his threat from an attacking set-piece.