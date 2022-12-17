Hearts 3-1 Kilmarnock: What they said

Kilmarnock assistant manager Tony Docherty tells BBC Sportsound: "When you come to Tyncecastle you have to have a complete 90-minute performance.

"First 45 minutes, we weren't good enough. The game was lost. We have to be better than that first half."

"I think in the second half, it was a strong performance. Our performance in the second half merited getting something out the game.

"There was that belief in the second half, they knew what they were doing. I felt in the first 45, we were a bit in between."