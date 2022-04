Manchester City have agreed personal terms with 21-year-old Borussia Dortmund and Norway striker Erling Braut Haaland. (Mail), external

City are set to trigger the £62m release clause in Haaland's contract (Sky Sports), external

Real Madrid are reluctant to meet Haaland's wage demands because they do not want to unsettle their dressing room by making the striker the highest-paid player in the squad. (Goal), external

Want more transfer news? Read Tuesday's full gossip column