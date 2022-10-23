B﻿y Neil Johnston, BBC Sport

T﻿ottenham dropped points in a Premier League home game for the first time since April, with the 2-1 defeat to Newcastle ending a run of eight consecutive league wins at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

I﻿t rounded off a week that was as miserable as the monsoon conditions during Sunday's game.

Spurs remain third in the table but, after back-to-back defeats, t﻿he spotlight is on boss Antonio Conte for the wrong reasons.

H﻿aving missed an opportunity to show what a force they could become under Conte in a 2-0 defeat at Manchester United four days earlier, Tottenham produced an underwhelming performance against Newcastle.

T﻿he continued absence of Dejan Kulusevski continues to hurt.

T﻿he Sweden winger, such an influence in the opening weeks of the season, is recovering from a serious hamstring injury.

T﻿ottenham have won two and lost three in the Premier League in his absence.

M﻿eanwhile, the games continue to come thick and fast. Attention will quickly turn to Wednesday's visit of Sporting Lisbon in the Champions League.

At least it presents Spurs with an opportunity to return to winning ways.